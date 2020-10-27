COVID-19 testing available Wednesday in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available from 1-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Carter Park, 401 Campbell Hill Road, Bowling Green.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at this event, which is a partnership between Wood County Health Department, the city of Bowling Green, the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health.

No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

Test results are typically available within 2-3 days, but may take longer. Stay home until test results are returned if you have had COVID-19 symptoms or suspected or known exposure to the virus. You should also monitor your health and talk to your doctor or health care provider.

Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local health department and should stay home and away from others for at least 10 days. Public health officials will check in on your health, help you identify resources needed to safely isolate, ask where you have spent time with others and discuss who you have interacted with.

Find more information about COVID-19 testing, go to:

Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth.org

https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.