Covid-19 Update: Gov. Dewine & First Lady

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today provided the following updates regarding his and First Lady Fran DeWine’s health following Governor DeWine’s COVID-19 diagnosis last week.

Governor DeWine continues to have mild symptoms which have not worsened since his announcement last week.

First Lady Fran DeWine has now been diagnosed with COVID-19 by her personal physician. She is experiencing symptoms similar to the Governor’s.

First Lady DeWine has received a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Both Governor and First Lady DeWine continue to quarantine at home pursuant to guidelines.