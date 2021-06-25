COVID-19 Update: Vax-a-Million Winners, Youth Vaccinations

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today(Thursday) provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OHIO VAX-A-MILLION

For yesterday’s fifth and final Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing, 3,469,542 vaccinated adults entered for a chance to win $1 million, and 154,889 vaccinated youth entered for a chance to win a college scholarship. This is an increase of 41,028 adult entries and 4,702 youth entries over last week.

Ohio Vax-A-Million’s newest winners joined Governor DeWine this morning to discuss why they chose to be vaccinated and their excitement of being selected during this week’s drawing.

Experanza Diaz from Cincinnati won this week’s $1 million prize, and Sydney Daum from Brecksville in Cuyahoga County won this week’s college scholarship prize.

“I got the Pfizer vaccine, and I didn’t have any side effects, I was completely OK,” said Diaz. I would recommend it to everyone. I think it can save a lot of lives.”

“We were always planning to get her vaccinated, but we were going to wait later in the summer to have her fully vaccinated by the time school started,” said Jennifer Daum, Sydney’s mother. “When (Governor DeWine) announced Vax-a-Million we thought this would be a good time to do it now, and we did, and we can’t believe it paid off.”

DoorDash, Kroger, and Giant Eagle will offer a new vaccine incentive program from Friday, June 25 through Wednesday, June 30. Ohioans vaccinated at select grocery stores will receive a $25 DoorDash gift card.

YOUTH VACCINATIONS

Approximately 231,000 young Ohioans between 12 and 17 years old have started the vaccination process. Ohio is working to make sure other students have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine before school begins in the fall.

Statewide efforts include:

Outreach to schools . Schools have had multiple opportunities to partner with providers and offer vaccination clinics on-site for students. A survey of school districts across the state showed us that more than 200 districts plan to offer vaccination opportunities on-site.

. Schools have had multiple opportunities to partner with providers and offer vaccination clinics on-site for students. A survey of school districts across the state showed us that more than 200 districts plan to offer vaccination opportunities on-site. Outreach through community organizations. Ohio has partnered with all Boys and Girls Clubs across the state to serve as vaccination sites. In addition, 67 local providers will be hosting vaccination clinics in partnership with summer food service programs for families.

Ohio has partnered with all Boys and Girls Clubs across the state to serve as vaccination sites. In addition, 67 local providers will be hosting vaccination clinics in partnership with summer food service programs for families. Outreach through local providers. Ohio is working with pediatricians and family doctors to encourage them to become providers so that students can get the COVID-19 vaccine from their own doctors. Nearly 500 pediatric and family medicine offices are currently offering vaccinations. To increase awareness and encourage vaccinations, child-serving state agencies are distributing vaccine information to families and others in their communities.

Ohio is working with pediatricians and family doctors to encourage them to become providers so that students can get the COVID-19 vaccine from their own doctors. Nearly 500 pediatric and family medicine offices are currently offering vaccinations. To increase awareness and encourage vaccinations, child-serving state agencies are distributing vaccine information to families and others in their communities. Targeted, focused outreach to underserved areas. To increase access for students in underserved areas, Ohio will assist in expanding school-based healthcare services and increase the number of community-based health workers in high-need areas. Ohio will also offer vaccinations at all Job and Family Services offices that serve customers.

DEATH DATA

Even though Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been dropping, approximately 100 Ohioans a week are dying from this virus, and deaths are shifting to a younger age group.

During the winter surge, more than half of the people who died from COVID-19 in Ohio were 80 or older. Today, those ages 40 to 79 make up more than 65 percent of deaths.

CASE DATA/VACCINE INFORMATION

