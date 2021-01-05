Covid-19 Updates from the CDC

January 4, 2021
This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.
COVID-19 vaccination will help keep you from getting COVID-19 and is a safer way to help build protection. Wearing masks and social distancing help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough. Vaccines will work with your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. It also may protect people around you, especially those more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19. The combination of getting vaccinated and following CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.
As of January 4, 2021
In the United States, there have been 20,558,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands.
CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.
In addition to cases, deaths, and laboratory testing, CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now has a County View to help make decisions about everyday activities.