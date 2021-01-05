Covid-19 Updates from the CDC

As of January 4, 2021

In the United States, there have been 20,558,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.

In addition to cases, deaths, and laboratory testing, CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now has a County View to help make decisions about everyday activities.