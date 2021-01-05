NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
Covid-19 Updates from the CDC

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
January 4, 2021
This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.
 
 

       Help Children Learn at Home

Girl with face mask back at school after covid-19 quarantine and lockdown.

Help children learn at home. To help you get the support you need to facilitate at-home learning, stay in touch with your child’s school; ask about available school services; and create a schedule and routine for learning at home. Remember, there is no “right” way for your child to learn at home. Do what works for you and your family, and make sure to prioritize your own well-being so that you stay healthy and feel ready to address your child’s needs in education and beyond. 

 

Learn at Home
 
 

    Using Gyms, Fitness Centers, or                                   Studios

Staff using wet wipe and a blue sanitizer from the bottle to clean treadmill in gym.

Exercise is important for physical and mental health and should be continued for healthy living, especially during the coronavirus crisis. However, you should take precautions to make you less likely to get or spread COVID-19. Keep at least 6 feet away from other people; select a facility that requires all staff and attendees to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times; limit high-intensity activities to the outdoors; and wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, before and after using machines. 

 

Exercise Safely
 
 

                   COVID-19 Vaccines

Doctor drawing up solution from vaccine bottle and filling syringe for patient vaccination Coronavirus illustration in background.

Currently, two vaccines are authorized and recommended to prevent COVID-19:

 

COVID-19 vaccination will help keep you from getting COVID-19 and is a safer way to help build protection. Wearing masks and social distancing help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough. Vaccines will work with your immune system so it will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. It also may protect people around you, especially those more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19. The combination of getting vaccinated and following CDC’s recommendations to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from COVID-19. 
Vaccine Benefits
 
 

                  After You Travel

Family with two children going on holiday, wearing face masks at the airport.

You may have been exposed to COVID-19 on your travels. You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread the virus to others. You and your travel companions (including children) may pose a risk to your family, friends, and community after your travel. Consider getting tested with a viral test 3–5 days after your trip and reduce non-essential activities for a full 7 days after travel, even if your test is negative. If you don’t get tested, consider reducing non-essential activities for 10 days. Also take these actions for 14 days after you return from travel to protect others from getting COVID-19:

 

  • Stay at least 6 feet away from anyone who did not travel with you
  • Wear a mask when you are in shared spaces outside of your home
  • Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness
After Travel
 
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.

As of January 4, 2021

In the United States, there have been 20,558,489 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.

In addition to cases, deaths, and laboratory testing, CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now has a County View to help make decisions about everyday activities.

This map shows COVID-19 cases reported by U.S. states, the District of Columbia, New York City, and other U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions

 
 

