COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in Ohio

BOWLING GREEN — Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines has expanded to include people who are age 60 or older, are pregnant, have certain medical conditions, or work in occupations including childcare, funeral care and law enforcement.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that new groups would become eligible to be vaccinated effective Thursday. People who are newly eligible include:

Anyone who is pregnant, or is living with type 1 diabetes, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or who has received a bone marrow transplant.

Those who work in childcare services, funeral services, law enforcement or corrections.

For full details on eligibility, go to Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org and click on “Who can get vaccinated?” For the most recent information on vaccine availability or to schedule an appointment, go to www.WoodCountyHealth.org or call 419-823-9512. You can also call 419-823-9528 to hear a recorded message about Wood County’s vaccine campaign.

With new groups becoming eligible, Wood County Health Department will continue to reach out to older individuals to ensure they have the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Vaccine appointments with several local providers often become available for scheduling each week on Friday at noon. This includes appointments with Wood County Health Department, Wood County Hospital, and Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital.

The providers that have vaccine available may change week to week. Some national providers, like pharmacies, may have rolling appointments that become available on a different schedule.

