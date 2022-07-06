COVID-19 Vaccine Now Offered to BVMP Patients Age Six Months to Four Years Old

COVID-19 vaccinations are now being offered to patients of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices (BVMP) that are age six months to four years of age. Appointments will take place at the Caughman Health Center, located at 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 121 in Findlay.

To schedule a nurse visit or request the vaccine to be administered during a currently scheduled appointment, please call 419.427.0809. Nurse visits are offered Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To become a BVMP patient, please call 419.422.APPT.

Vaccines will not be administered to any patients who do not meet the specific age guidelines.

To learn more about BVMP, please visit https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/blanchard-valley-medical-practices.