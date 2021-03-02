COVID-19 vaccine opportunities are available for seniors who are homebound

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Health Department and Wood County Committee on Aging are partnering to ensure that seniors who are homebound have opportunities to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Being homebound means that a person does not leave his or her home under normal circumstances or without assistance from others. Anyone who feels they meet this definition is encouraged to contact the Wood County Committee on Aging at 1-800-367-4935 to make arrangements to be vaccinated at home.

Anyone who is not part of this group can schedule appointments normally with local providers. Local vaccine allotments have increased recently, and as more people continue to be vaccinated, appointments are easier to schedule than they were at the beginning of Phase 1B.

Vaccine appointments with several local providers become available for scheduling each week on Friday at noon. This includes appointments with Wood County Health Department, Wood County Hospital, and Mercy Health – Perrysburg Hospital.

The providers that have vaccine available may change week to week. Some national providers, like pharmacies, may have rolling appointments that become available on a different schedule.

For the most recent information on vaccine opportunities, go to www.WoodCountyHealth.org or call Wood County Health Department’s information line at 419-823-9528 to hear a recorded message with updated information.

People who are currently eligible to be vaccinated include those who are age 65 or older, and younger people who have a limited number of specific, early childhood health conditions that are carried into adulthood which put them at a higher risk for adverse outcomes due to COVID-19. A full list of conditions can be found at Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org

The state of Ohio has not yet released information on when additional groups may become eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19. When additional information becomes available, it will be shared widely with the public.

