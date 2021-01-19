COVID-19 Vaccines available for those 80 and Older

BOWLING GREEN — Wood County Health Department has received additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and is partnering with Meijer to provide 450 additional appointments this week for people age 80 and older. Scheduling for these appointments will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 and the vaccines will be administered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Meijer in Bowling Green. Visit Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org and look for the scheduling link for Meijer.

Wood County Health Department is continuing to serve people included in Phase1A as Phase 1B distributions begin. If you believe you are in the 1A category, fill out the form found on the Health Department’s website. Do not schedule an appointment, as they are intended for the 1B population. If you schedule an appointment, do not make multiple attempts. Only schedule once for an appointment.

For each group that becomes eligible during Phase 1B, public vaccine appointments will be available starting on Wednesday of the week they become eligible. A full week of availability will be offered to groups when they become eligible for the vaccine. For example, those aged 75 and up are eligible for the vaccine beginning the week of Jan. 25. In Wood County, vaccine appointments for this group will begin Wednesday, Jan. 27, and the next eligible group will not have appointments available until the next Wednesday, a full week after the previous week’s service began.

Wood County Health Department is waiting to receive vaccine allocations before scheduling appointments to ensure no appointments must be canceled due to a vaccine shortage or delivery delay. Wood County Health Department’s vaccine appointments are being scheduled through the ArmorVax website and app. Other local vaccine providers are doing their registration and scheduling with their own procedures. Some providers may allow registration sooner. Please go to Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org to see the current providers that have vaccine available and find their contact information.

Alternatively, if you would like to speak to someone to schedule an appointment, you can call 419-352-8402 and choose option 1. During the initial launch, Wood County Health Department is partnering with the Wood County Committee on Aging and 2-1-1, who are providing support for vaccination scheduling.

Wood County is serving anyone who is eligible, regardless of their county of residence, as are many counties. COVID-19 does not stop spreading due to borders, and people who do not live in Wood County may still attend school or work here.

There have been many changes and new information available to how vaccines are being distributed. Wood County Health Department will continue to inform our the public as quickly and efficiently as possible. We are grateful for our community’s understanding and patience as we work together to fight COVID-19.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit www.WoodCountyHealth.org.