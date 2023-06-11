COVID Vaccine Clinics to be Held at Wood County Senior Centers in June

BOWLING GREEN—Wood County Health Department is working with the Wood County Committee on Aging to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Senior Centers across the county throughout June. Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Perrysburg Senior Center, Wednesday, June 7 from 9 to 11 a.m.

WCCOA Bowling Green, Tuesday, June 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Rossford Senior Center, Wednesday, June 14 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Wayne Senior Center, Friday, June 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids Senior Center, Tuesday, June 20 from noon to 2 p.m.

Walbridge Senior Center, Wednesday, June 21 from noon to 2 p.m.

WCCOA Bowling Green, Thursday, June 22 from noon to 2 p.m.

Pemberville Senior Center, Wednesday, June 28 from noon to 2 p.m.

All clinics will offer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines that protect against the original virus and newer variants.

Getting the updated vaccine is especially beneficial for adults over age 65, who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and remain at higher risk of developing serious illness.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for seniors who choose to get the updated vaccine,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner. “We appreciate the support we’ve received from the Wood County Committee on Aging to make this opportunity available,” Robison added.

Everyone aged six years and older is eligible for one dose of the updated Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. People aged 65 years and older may get one additional dose if it has been at least four months since their first updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics. Those who prefer an appointment can call 419-292-6100 or schedule through ArmorVax.com. Walk-ins are welcome. For information about our other vaccine clinics, go to woodcountyhealth.org and click on COVID-19 Information.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.