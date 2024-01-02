Cranberry Juice Health Benefits

Cranberries (Vaccinium oxycoccos or Vaccinium macrocarpon) are small, red berries native to the United States and Canada. They grow on creeping, low-lying vines, and do best in peat-based soil and damp conditions. Cranberries are closely related to blueberries, bilberries, and huckleberries. The United States is the world’s largest producer of cranberries. The state of Wisconsin alone produced 4.1 million barrels in 2021. Cranberry juice might not be as popular as orange or apple juice, but it’s a delicious beverage with many health benefits. Some people drink it to help prevent urinary tract infections. While this is one of the most common reasons why people drink it, cranberry juice offers several other health benefits.

Nutrition Information In addition to antioxidants, cranberry juice offers small amounts of several vitamins and minerals, including: Vitamin B1

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B6

Vitamin K

Folate

Calcium

Magnesium

Manganese

Potassium

Copper One cup of unsweetened cranberry juice contains: 116 calories

1 gram of protein

0 grams of fat

31 grams of carbohydrates

0 grams of fiber

31 grams of sugar