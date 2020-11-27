Create a Trendy Twist on Sushi

(Family Features) An innovative sushi-style concept, “beefshi” features convenient beef products like pastrami, roast beef, summer sausage, hot dogs, corned beef or bologna prepared in rolls with rice and vegetables.

You can beef up your menu with a trendy twist with a recipe like this Beefy Cali Roll that includes corned beef, avocado and cucumber. Find more information and recipes at beefshi.com.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Beefy Cali Roll

Recipe courtesy of the North American Meat Institute on behalf of the Beef Checkoff

Yield: 2 rolls (16 pieces)

Hand Vinegar:

1 cup water

1/4 cup rice vinegar

Piquant Sauce:

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon horseradish

1/2 avocado, mashed until smooth

Maki:

2 sheets nori

2 cups prepared sushi rice

6 thin slices corned beef

1/2 avocado, cut into slivers

1/4 cucumber, cut lengthwise into thin strips

rice seasoning

wasabi peas

To make hand vinegar: In small bowl, stir water and rice vinegar. To make piquant sauce: In small bowl, blend yogurt, mustard, horseradish and avocado. To make maki: Lay sushi mat on clean surface. Moisten hands with hand vinegar and shake off excess. Place one nori sheet on mat, shiny-side down. Spread 1 cup rice across nori, leaving 1 inch empty at farthest end. Lay half of corned beef, avocado and cucumber crosswise along rice, covering half the surface closest to you. Securing corned beef, avocado and cucumber with fingers, use thumbs to push end of mat up and over filling until edge of the nori meets rice on opposite side. Press firmly on roll. Lift top of mat and roll firmly until tight and round. Squeeze gently to shape roll. Press ends in carefully to secure loose rice. Remove mat and set roll aside. Repeat to make second roll. Use thin, sharp knife to cut each roll into eight slices. Arrange on sushi platter and sprinkle with rice seasoning and wasabi peas. Serve with piquant sauce.

SOURCE:

North American Meat Institute