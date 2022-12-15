Create Family Memories with a Grape-Infused Meal

(Family Features) Sharing a delicious, home-cooked meal with loved ones is something to look forward to and preparing such a meal can be easier than you think. Simple touches that add some flair make all the difference. For example, adding grapes as a signature ingredient adds a unique color and flavor accent that turns everyday meals into something special

As a highly versatile addition to appetizers, snacks, main courses, sides and desserts, Grapes from California are an essential ingredient to keep on hand. In this Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner with Grapes, Carrots and Parsnips, the grapes – thanks to their delicate sweetness and juicy texture – enhance the savory chicken and earthy vegetables and bring all the flavors together for a delicious meal.

Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner with Grapes, Carrots and Parsnips

Servings: 4

Nonstick cooking spray (optional)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/4 teaspoons turmeric

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

2 large garlic cloves, minced

4 bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed and visible fat trimmed

2 medium onions, sliced 1/3-inch thick

3 carrots, peeled and cut in 2-by-1/2-inch sticks

2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut in 2-by-1/2-inch sticks

freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 1/4 cups red Grapes from California

Heat oven to 400 F with rack in center. Line shallow baking sheet (10-by-15 inches or 11-by-17 inches) with parchment paper or foil. If using foil, spray with nonstick cooking spray. In large bowl, stir oil, cumin, turmeric, salt and garlic. Add chicken, turning to coat, then transfer smooth side up to baking sheet. Add onions, carrots and parsnips to bowl and toss in remaining spiced oil then distribute around chicken on baking sheet. Season with freshly ground pepper, to taste. Roast chicken and vegetables 25 minutes. Sprinkle grapes over vegetables and roast about 5 minutes until juices run clear when chicken is pierced with tip of small, sharp knife. Note: For softer roasted grapes, add to pan earlier. Nutritional information per serving: 410 calories; 31 g protein; 34 g carbohydrates; 17 g fat (37% calories from fat); 3.5 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 155 mg cholesterol; 470 mg sodium; 6 g fiber.

