CREATIVE CANINE ONLINE PROGRAMMING AND RESOURCES AVAILABLE

New York, NY – The AKC Museum of the Dog has made available a collection of educational content and online material for audiences to access and enjoy the museum’s collection, programs and resources while the Museum is temporarily closed to support New York City’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Audiences are able to experience the museum through a virtual tour of its current exhibition, “Mush! A Tribute to Sled Dogs From Arctic Exploration to the Iditarod.” This virtual tour, which can be accessed on the museum’s website, includes high resolution photos of the artwork on display and contains extensive contextual and informational labels. The goal of the virtual tour is to further engage those at home by prompting discussion questions and art challenges.

The popular “Paws To Read” program, designed to provide children an opportunity to get creative and be inspired by some of the best children’s fiction books, has also gone virtual. Pre-recorded children’s book readings will be uploaded to the Museum of the Dog’s Facebook and YouTube channel for children to read along online. The books that will be featured in these segments are:

Dogs Don’t Do Ballet by Anna Kemp

Harry the Dirty Dog by Gene Zion

I Will Love You Anyway by Mick Inkpen

Stubby by Kathy Borrus

Furthermore, individuals can go on Museumofthedog.org to access free downloadable worksheets that feature a variety of activities for families. This includes:

In addition to these worksheets, the museum is also encouraging families and children to get creative with their dogs through art at home! Children can create artwork using any household materials and submit a photo of their art for the Community Wall. The art will be featured on our Community Wall frames digitally in the Museum galleries as well as our @MODCommunityWall Instagram account. Guidelines for submission can be found on the website.

The AKC Museum of the Dog is also offering an exclusive membership offer. For a limited time only, individuals who sign up for a Museum of the Dog membership at the Family/Dual Level will received a free Dog Lovers Puzzle to help banish boredom! All new memberships will begin on the date the AKC Museum of the Dog reopens in New York City, however, those who sign up will receive the puzzle and members-only online programming and activities while our galleries are temporarily closed.

For more information on the AKC Museum of the Dog visit www.Museumofthedog.org

