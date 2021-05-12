Creative ways apples can elevate your next brunch

(BPT) – Brunch is the perfect pairing of morning delights and mid-day favorites. Whether celebrating holidays, anniversaries, friendships or simply a sunny Sunday, brunch is guaranteed to satisfy and bring smiles.

“From making pancakes with the kids on Saturday mornings to frittatas and mimosas with the best of friends, brunch foods are the ultimate in connection and warmth,” said Faith Durand, editor-in-chief of Kitchn, a cooking and lifestyle website whose brunch recipes in particular have continued to gain in popularity.

Take your spring brunch to the next level by incorporating a crowd-pleaser like apples. Big, beautiful Envy™ apples uniquely deliver a delightful crunch, uplifting aroma, and a sophisticated, balanced sweetness, making them a perfect addition to both savory and sweet dishes. What’s more, Envy™ apples remain white and crisp upon slicing, so brunch spreads will stay fresh and eye-catching.

Sweet or savory, brunch offers a range of possibilities for a creative sunny-day spread:

Brunch boards: The popularity of charcuterie boards has inspired countless spinoffs and one of the most delicious and customizable is the Brunch Board. While the concept is simple, the presentation is impressive. Find a large platter and arrange all your favorites in an eye-pleasing fashion. For example, place a row of mini pancakes or crepes on the platter between sweet and savory items, with sliced Envy™ apples and assorted fruit on one side and hard-boiled eggs, bacon and sausage on the other.

Avocado toast: With the massive popularity of avocado toast, adding this dish to your brunch is a no-brainer. To make your brunch special, upgrade standard ingredients for added flavor. Thin, crisp Envy™ slices, lime juice, chopped chives and shaves of fresh Parmesan take this quintessential brunch treat to the next level. Prepare slices for the entire table or invite guests to express their creativity with an avocado toast bar.

Fruit-enhanced bakery: Add a touch of sweetness and irresistible crunch to baked goods by adding diced Envy™ apple. Pancakes, muffins, crepes — the possibilities are endless.

Sharable sizes: Brunch is all about bringing people together, and sharable items are the perfect way to please all palates. A platter of sliced fruit, including large Envy™ apples that are naturally the perfect size for slicing and sharing, brings vibrant color to the spread and is also a delicious and healthy addition to brunch. You can’t beat the refreshing crunch in balancing out other savory or salty foods.

To celebrate all things brunch, Envy™ is the official fruit partner of Kitchn’s 2021 Brunch Fest . “With our first ever Brunch Fest social takeover, we’re celebrating the dishes and drinks that wake us up, bring our families together, and give us a reason to say cheers with the people we love,” said Durand.

Find recipes and more information on EnvyForBrunch.com.

Spring Vegetable and Envy™ Apple Orzo

This brunch recipe celebrates spring by pairing the sophisticated sweet flavor and crunch of Envy™ apples with seasonal fresh asparagus and umami-rich shiitake mushrooms. Tossed with a bright and zesty lemon vinaigrette, this delightful dish can star as an entrée or serve as a side.

Ingredients:

For the asparagus:

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the mushrooms:

4 cups shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, sliced

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

40 turns fresh cracked pepper

2 cups orzo pasta

1 Envy™ apple, small diced

4 tablespoons chopped parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Toss the asparagus in olive oil and salt and spread out on half of a sheet tray.

Toss the mushrooms in the olive oil and salt and spread out on the remaining half of the sheet tray. Roast in the oven until asparagus and mushrooms are tender, about 10 minutes.

Whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients until well combined.

Cook the orzo in salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain well and then toss with the vinaigrette. Fold in the asparagus, mushrooms, apples and parsley. Serve warm.