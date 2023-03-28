North Baltimore, Ohio

March 28, 2023 11:56 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
Weekly Specials
Briar Hill Health Update
Fiber Locator
Temp Replacement Feb. 2023
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting

Creed 3 Coming to NB at The Virginia Theater

Creed 3 comes to the Virginia Theater for One Week March 31 to April 2. Showtimes Fri 7pm & Sat 3/7/pm

Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian (Jonathan Majors) resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian–a fighter who has nothing to lose.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11145118/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website