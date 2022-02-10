North Baltimore, Ohio

February 10, 2022 7:00 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
Logo
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Weekly Specials
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Ol’ Jenny

Cribbage Tournament This Month

Bowling Green, OH (February 8, 2022) – John Blinn will host a Round Robin Cribbage Tournament at the Wood County Senior Center (140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green) on Wednesday, February 23 from 1 – 4 p.m. Interested parties should contact the Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net to register. Twelve players are needed for the tournament.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

 For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website