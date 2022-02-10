Cribbage Tournament This Month

Bowling Green, OH (February 8, 2022) – John Blinn will host a Round Robin Cribbage Tournament at the Wood County Senior Center (140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green) on Wednesday, February 23 from 1 – 4 p.m. Interested parties should contact the Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net to register. Twelve players are needed for the tournament.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at 419.353.5661, 800.367.4935 or www.wccoa.net