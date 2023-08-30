North Baltimore, Ohio

August 30, 2023 11:22 am

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

June 2023 Left Rail
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
OB You’re Expecting
Fiber Locator
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Weekly Specials
Temporary

Cross Country Results from 08/26/23

Sorry to report this report somehow got overlooked/buried in the inbox over the weekend. This was in no way the fault of our ace Sports Reporter Suzanne B. Congrats to the NB Tigers on your performances!! ~JP/Sue

NB Cross Country Results from 8/26/23

HS & JH Cross Country Meet – Seneca East Tigers Invitational, by Suzanne Bucher

 

Varsity Boys finished 18th with a top 5 average of 23:31.  Daniel Hinkle led the way with a season best of 22:53.   Andy Burelson finished 2nd for the team with a 23:00 edging out his teammate, Jesse Vanlerberg who ended with a 23:00 as well.  Jeremiah Horner ran a career record with a 23:30 and Kyle Green rounded out the scoring with a 25:13.

 

In the Varsity Girls race, Attlee Rowlinson led the Tigers with a career record time of 26:49.  Arianna Melendez ran a 29:29 in her very first career race and Lindsay Crouse had a season personal best with a 31:26.

The JH Girls had a very exciting race as they tied Old Fort with 52pts, but ended up 2nd, which was decided by the 2nd tiebreaker rule of scoring the top 4 runners.  They had three girls take home medals, Ady Reynolds ran a career record time of 14:09, finishing 5th overall, which gives her the 11th fastest time in school history for the junior high.  Rylee Fennell who holds the 10th fastest time of (14:06) finished 11th overall with a time of 14:29.  Maddie Stufft took home a medal placing 23rd with a time of 15:52, which ironically makes her the 23rd fastest of all time at NB.  Leah Trout ran a season best of 16:26 and Evelyn Thompson ran a career record time of 17:08.

Way to Go, Tigers!  Leah Trout, Ady Reynolds (5th place overall), Evelyn Thompson, Maddie Stufft (23rd), Rylee Fennell(11th)

The JH boys were led by Garrett Williams, who took the last medal spot with a 30th place finish, running a 14:12.  Camden McCartney made a late charge finishing 34th with a 14:29.  Levi Vanlerberg finished with a career best of 16:26 and Rhys Williams finished with a season best of 17:15.

Congrats to Garrett Williams

 

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

189 Total Runners

7th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:57

116th – Daniel Hinkle, 22:53

122nd – Andy Burleson, 23:00

123rd – Jesse Vanlerberg, 23:00

133rd – Jerimiyah Horner, 23:30

155th – Kyle Green, 25:13

 

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

128 Total Runners

69th – Attlee Rowlinson, 26:49

94th – Arianna Melendez, 29:29

111th – Lindsay Crouse, 31:26

 

HS/JH Cross Country Meets:

Tue 8/29 McComb & Northwood (home), 4:30

Thur 9/7 @ Riverdale, 5:00

Sat 9/9 @ McComb Invite, 9:00

Sat 9/16 @ Lakota Invite, 8:30

Thur 9/21 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/23 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00

Tue 9/26 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 9/30 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/7 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/14 NWCC League Meet (home), 9:00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website