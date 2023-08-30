North Baltimore, Ohio

Sorry to report this report somehow got overlooked/buried in the inbox over the weekend. This was in no way the fault of our ace Sports Reporter Suzanne B. Congrats to the NB Tigers on your performances!! ~JP/Sue

NB Cross Country Results from 8/26/23

HS & JH Cross Country Meet – Seneca East Tigers Invitational, by Suzanne Bucher

Varsity Boys finished 18th with a top 5 average of 23:31. Daniel Hinkle led the way with a season best of 22:53. Andy Burelson finished 2nd for the team with a 23:00 edging out his teammate, Jesse Vanlerberg who ended with a 23:00 as well. Jeremiah Horner ran a career record with a 23:30 and Kyle Green rounded out the scoring with a 25:13.

In the Varsity Girls race, Attlee Rowlinson led the Tigers with a career record time of 26:49. Arianna Melendez ran a 29:29 in her very first career race and Lindsay Crouse had a season personal best with a 31:26.

The JH Girls had a very exciting race as they tied Old Fort with 52pts, but ended up 2nd, which was decided by the 2nd tiebreaker rule of scoring the top 4 runners. They had three girls take home medals, Ady Reynolds ran a career record time of 14:09, finishing 5th overall, which gives her the 11th fastest time in school history for the junior high. Rylee Fennell who holds the 10th fastest time of (14:06) finished 11th overall with a time of 14:29. Maddie Stufft took home a medal placing 23rd with a time of 15:52, which ironically makes her the 23rd fastest of all time at NB. Leah Trout ran a season best of 16:26 and Evelyn Thompson ran a career record time of 17:08.

The JH boys were led by Garrett Williams, who took the last medal spot with a 30th place finish, running a 14:12. Camden McCartney made a late charge finishing 34th with a 14:29. Levi Vanlerberg finished with a career best of 16:26 and Rhys Williams finished with a season best of 17:15.

HS Boys Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

189 Total Runners

7th – Jesse Vanlerberg, 22:57

116th – Daniel Hinkle, 22:53

122nd – Andy Burleson, 23:00

123rd – Jesse Vanlerberg, 23:00

133rd – Jerimiyah Horner, 23:30

155th – Kyle Green, 25:13

HS Girls Times – 5K, 3.1 miles

128 Total Runners

69th – Attlee Rowlinson, 26:49

94th – Arianna Melendez, 29:29

111th – Lindsay Crouse, 31:26

HS/JH Cross Country Meets :

Tue 8/29 McComb & Northwood (home), 4:30

Thur 9/7 @ Riverdale, 5:00

Sat 9/9 @ McComb Invite, 9:00

Sat 9/16 @ Lakota Invite, 8:30

Thur 9/21 @ Carey, 4:30

Sat 9/23 @ Van Buren Invite, 9:00

Tue 9/26 @ Lima Bath Invite, 5:00

Sat 9/30 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/7 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/14 NWCC League Meet (home), 9:00