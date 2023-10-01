Cross Country Results from Lima Bath Invite

Suzanne Bucher, Sports Reporter, www.theNBXpress.com

The Varsity boys finished 10th, missing 9th place by 1 point behind Elida. The boys were led by Daniel Hinkle’s 45th place finish with a 21:15. Jesse Vanlerberg finished in 52nd with a 22:02. Andy Burleson ran a 22:32 for 57th place, followed closely by Jerimiyah Horner’s 59th place time of 22:43. Kyle Green continued his efforts with an 84th place finish with a 27:24.

The Varsity girls were led by Attlee Rowlinson’s 26th place finish, the high school’s lone award winner with a 25:28. Lindsay Crouse continuing to run consistent times with a 49th place finish in a time of 28:54.

The big highlight of the evening was the JH girls 3rd place finish, only falling to D1, Wapakoneta and D2, Lima Bath. The JH girls were led by Ady Reynold’s 7th place finish with a time of 13:55. The girls continued to rack up the awards as Rylee Fennell (14:37) finished 11th and Maddie Stufft (14:41) finished in 12th. Leah Trout ran a career record time of 16:03 finishing 25th. Evelyn Thompson completed the scoring with a 28th place finish with a time of 16:28, both Leah and Evelyn went home with top 30 awards.

Camden McCartney had another great race, finishing in 21st with a time of 13:25, taking home a top 30 award. Garrett Williams finished in 33rd with a time of 14:12. Levi Vanlerberg, lets just call him Mr. Career Record this season, had his 7th career record this season with a 15:08, finishing in 50th. Rhys Williams sprinted hard into the finish with a 15:36 in 60th, his 2nd best time of the year.

Other HS/JH Cross Country Meets :

Sat 9/30 @ Old Fort Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/7 @ Fostoria Invite, 9:00

Sat 10/14 NWCC League Meet (home), 9:00

Info source: Coach Rowlinson