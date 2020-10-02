Cross Country Runners Continue to Improve

The Varsity boys finished 11th overall, led by Gabe Gazarek, who picked up the 33rd place ribbon, finishing with a 20:10. Alex Trout finished with a 23:12, followed by Jordan Coup (24:19) and Jesse Vanlerberg (24:45). AJ Tracey rounded out the top five for the boys with a career record of 25:03.

In the JH race Daniel Hinkle had a career record with a 17:53, finishing 56th overall.

Caitlin Schwartz had another career day on Tuesday at the Lima Bath Invite, she finished 6th overall with a 20:56. Breaking her career record by 22 seconds, her time now puts her third all-time for North Baltimore, passing Mindy Snyder’s (1996) time of 21:17. Alivia Delancy picked up another race award with her PR of 24:10, finishing 24th overall. Lucy Trout finished the day with a PR, breaking the 30 minute barrier with a 29:44, finishing 59th.