NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
March 2020
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
May 2019
Sheriff 2020 Rail
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
BVH March 2020
Weekly Specials
Bowlus for Commish 2020
January Start with us

Cross Country Runners Continue to Improve

Caitlin Schwartz had another career day on Tuesday at the Lima Bath Invite, she finished 6th overall with a 20:56.  Breaking her career record by 22 seconds, her time now puts her third all-time for North Baltimore, passing Mindy Snyder’s (1996) time of 21:17.  Alivia Delancy picked up another race award with her PR of 24:10, finishing 24th overall.  Lucy Trout finished the day with a PR, breaking the 30 minute barrier with a 29:44, finishing 59th.
 
The Varsity boys finished 11th overall, led by Gabe Gazarek, who picked up the 33rd place ribbon, finishing with a 20:10.  Alex Trout finished with a 23:12, followed by Jordan Coup (24:19) and Jesse Vanlerberg (24:45).  AJ Tracey rounded out the top five for the boys with a career record of 25:03.
 
In the JH race Daniel Hinkle had a career record with a 17:53, finishing 56th overall.
 
High School CC Times at Lima Bath Invitational

 

NB JH times at Lima Bath
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website