Cross Country Tigers Still Running

The Varsity Boys finished 6th at the MAL Reunion invite held at Bettsville’s EEls Park. The Tigers were led by Gabe Gazarek, who finished in 28th with a career record of 18:55, moving up the all time list to 33rd. The youngsters finished in the next two scoring spots for the tigers, AJ Tracey ran a 23:04 and Jesse Vanlerberg ran a 23:47, both personal records. Hunter Baker (24:57) and Jordan Kimmel (25:09) rounded out the top 5 scoring for the boys.

In the girls race, Caitlin Schwartz ran another great time finishing 11th, 2nd Team all MAL for the race with a time of 21:47. Rhiannon Powell (27:53) and Lucy Trout (30:04) ran their 2nd fastest time of the year.

In the JH race, Daniel Hinkle crushed his PR by over a minute with a 16:40 and Lindsay Couse had her 2nd PR in a row with a 17:42.

10-Oct MAL Reunion Jordan Kimmel Sr. (25:09) 5th/76/80 Gabe Gazarek Sr. 18:55* 1st/28/80 Alex Trout Sr. (25:28) 6th/77/80 Hunter Baker Sr. (24:57) 4th/75/80 Caitlin Schwartz Jr. 21:47 1st/11/62 Lucy Trout Jr. (30:04) 4th/60/62 Rhiannon Powell Jr. (27:53) 3rd/54/62 Darrian Zitzelberger Jr. (28:35) 9th/80/80 Casey Mowery Jr. (26:57) 8th/79/80 Kevin Ramirez Jr. DNR DNR Alivia Delancy So. (25:35) 2nd/40/62 Jordan Coup So. (26:13) 7th/78/80 AJ Tracey So. 23:04* 2nd/69/80 Jesse Vanlerberg Fr. 23:47* 3rd/72/80 Boys 6th place NBHS Runners

All the teams will be running in their last regular season meet Saturday at the BVC Championships, which is held on the Owens campus. Tickets for this race must be purchased online. Here is the link: