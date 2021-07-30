CSP: “Women Breaking the Mold”

Auburn Hills, Michigan – July 28, 2021 — Continental Structural Plastics (CSP), a Teijin Group Company, today announced that five of its female employees have been recognized by Plastics News in the publication’s annual “Women Breaking the Mold” edition. This special issue features women who have made significant contributions to their organizations within the plastics industry.





The CSP 2021 honorees are:

Janice Brandenburg, plant controller, Sarepta, Louisiana, operations

Deanna Fry, assistant plant manager, North Baltimore, Ohio, operations

Jodi Poulson, plant controller, Van Wert, Ohio, operations

Roxanne Siebeneck, Human Resources manager, Carey, Ohio, operations

Jessica Van Epps, plant manager, Conneaut, Ohio, operations

“We are beyond thrilled that these women from CSP were selected to be recognized by Plastics News,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Continental Structural Plastics and General Manager, Teijin Composites Business Unit. “As an organization that values diversity in its workforce, we truly appreciate the skills, dedication and unique perspectives each of these women bring to the company.”



Those recognized were selected from hundreds of applications submitted for consideration. Profiles and photographs of each honoree were included in the July 26, 2021, issue of Plastics News.