North Baltimore Village Administrator Chase Fletcher has announced the closing by CSX of the Main Street and Tarr Street crossings on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 for necessary repairs. 

He stated at the Village Council meeting tonight (5/16/23) that he had been contacted by a representative from CSX around noon today, informing him that the closure will take place tomorrow (Wednesday) and last until Saturday, (5/20)

Plan ahead and drive cautiously, Friends!