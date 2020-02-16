NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
Accepting New Patients
Dec. 2019 new logo
Ol’ Jenny
January Start with us
Site Manager PT
Weekly Specials
Fall 2019

CSX Corp. Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend

CSX Corp. Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend

February 12, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:

CSX) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has authorized an 8% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.24 to $0.26 per share.

The new $0.26 quarterly dividend is payable March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 28, 2020.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions
to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years,
CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social
media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of
disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we
encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on
Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

Contact:
Bill Slater, Investor Relations
904-359-1334
Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

Source: CSX Corporation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
June 2019
Watershed Locations January
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Logo Panel April 2017
Rotating Ad
February 2017
T and J Jan 2020
NBLS Website