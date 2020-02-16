CSX Corp. Announces Increase to Quarterly Dividend

February 12, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:

CSX) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has authorized an 8% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.24 to $0.26 per share.

The new $0.26 quarterly dividend is payable March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 28, 2020.

