CSX: Rail Safety Week

Every three hours, a person or vehicle in the United States is hit by a train due to unsafe behavior such as tresspassing or ignoring warning signals. Helping keep our communities safe is incredibly important. CSX, along with Operation Lifesaver, Inc. and other partner organizations, are leading safety awareness activities during this year’s Rail Safety Week from September 21-27, 2020.

 

Rail Safety Week is a collaborative awareness campaign drawing participants from Class I railroads, the U.S. Department of Transportation, first responders and more. CSX’s annual network-wide outreach may include activities such as trespassing and traffic enforcement blitzes, school and community presentations and truck driver outreach. To be mindful of COVID-19 risks, the Rail Safety Week public safety campaign will be conducted virtually this year.

