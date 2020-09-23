Cub Scout “Fun Raising” Time

Submitted by Jennifer Vanlerberg

If you have journeyed around our lovely town lately, you may already know that it is popcorn time once again. With the warmer temps and open windows, perhaps you have noted the subtle scents of buttery delicious microwave goodness in the air. Maybe it was our thirty pack of double butter someone was partaking in. Possibly someone had just ripped open a tin of delightful cheddar cheese or some sweet real butter brown sugar glazed caramel corn. Interested? I thought so.

Pack #372 is selling popcorn to friends and neighbors thru November 1st. Money is due first, with checks being made out to Pack #372. Online orders can be placed as well, with free delivery to your home! Want to order four tins of “Mud Puddles” or fourteen of “Peanut Butter cup?” You can! No quarantine is complete without something to mindlessly munch the time away. Order yours today!

And what if you know of a boy or girl in grades Kindergarten thru Fifth that would like to join in on the fun? That is great! It is the perfect time to join scouts. If your family is like so many others that have discovered the magic of outdoors lately, why not keep the fun rolling all year long? We do camp outs, family swim parties, flag raising at football games, pinewood derby races, auctions, service projects, participate in parades, and have regular meetings to earn our patches and learn new skills. Sound amazing? It is! (Disclaimer that any events are always pending due to possible pandemic precautions). Contact Cub Master, Eric Trout, at (419) 262-3967.



Welcome to a wonderful new year of scouting, fellow scout families!