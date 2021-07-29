Cub Scouts & Gleaners G.O.S.T. Bingo 2021

North Baltimore Cub Scout Pack #372 in conjunction with North Baltimore Gleaner Arbor #461 will again be hosting the GOST Bingo.

Bingo will run from 1 pm till 6 pm in the Fire Hall.

This year all games will be 3 bingo cards for $1.

Most games will be split the pot game with special Bingo’s approximately every half hour.

For the special Bingo games the prizes will be a $20 gift certificate to a local merchant and Gleaner items.

At 5:30 pm we will start a cover all bingo for the grand prize. Each participant will be limited to 3 cards only for the final bingo and the price will be $1 per card. The grand prize this year will be a $400 Lowe’s Gift Certificate and a Gleaner Stadium Blanket.

Children 15 and under must play with an adult.

All proceeds from the Bingo will go to Pack #372’s future activities.

This year all bingo cards and chips (corn) are disposable.

Upon paying for your initial cards and receiving your chips from the entry table you can join the next round that will be starting soon.

To continue playing your card you pay the person coming around to the tables, unless you want another set of cards to receive those they have to be purchased at the entry table.

We are trying to reduce the amount of contact for volunteers and participants.

Thank you.