Cub Scouts Hold Cake Auction

Cub Scout Pack #372’s Cake Bake Auction, Submitted by Jennifer Vanlerberg

On Sunday, February 16th the scouts of Pack #372 pulled off another successful Cake Bake Auction and Popcorn Award Afternoon. Beautiful blocks of butter, vanilla, flour, and sugar made their way into the American Legion, ready for Judgment.



Some were tall, some were slanty, some were bright, and some were covered in candy. Sixteen total cakes were auctioned and close to $300 dollars was raised to help cover camp expenses for the Pack.





Becky Walter, Chris North, and Ryan Delaney were the celebrity judges, and agonized over the decisions. In the end, certificates were issued to twelve total scouts. “Best of Show” went to Boden Lanham. Leah Trout took home “Judges’ Choice.” “Tallest” was awarded to Gavin Sesok. Donivan Boyce achieved “Best NB Tiger Theme,” and the “Longest” cake was cooked up by Adam Mason. In the “Largest” category, Ashley Albright took home the win, and the “Most Variety of Edible Items” was found on a cake entered by Joseph Rose. “Most Colorful” went to Connor Coup, and fellow Webelos One Scout, Kale McDonald, took the cake for “Most Patriotic”. Ethan Maloy won for “Yummiest Looking”, and “Best Scout Theme” went to Henry Engard. Alex Trout served as guest Auctioneer.

What goes well with cake? Perhaps some pie. Best served in the face. Top Popcorn winners in each Den were treated to the honor of throwing a pie in their leader’s face. Levi Vanlerberg earned top honor in his Den to squish a cool whip plate of goo into father Brian Vanlerberg’s head. Donivan Boyce earned the ability to give a parent squish as well, rubbing his plate into mom Candace’s face. Adam Mason gave Eric Trout some dairy love to the noggin, and Ethan Maloy served up some foamy fun to leader Jessica Hill. Finally, Henry Engard showed Tammy Trout his talents with a direct hit to the face.



Pack #372 had nearly $9000 in popcorn sales, but came up just short of the goal of $3500 in commission. Still very strong sales and much to be proud of! Thanks to all of the parents for the hard work with both the sales and the oversight and encouragement of our tiny bakers.