The North Baltimore Public Library will begin offering curbside pick-up on Monday, May 11. Call the Library(419-257-3621), Monday-Friday, from 10 am to 1 pm to request materials and schedule a time for your pick-up. You may also login to the catalog by visiting the Library website – www.nbpubliclibrary.org – to request items or email the library – [email protected] with requests. A call is required to schedule a time. The front book drop is now open and ready for returns!