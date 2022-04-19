North Baltimore, Ohio

April 19, 2022 5:03 pm

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

 

Here’s another updated price list with a few more commonly asked for chicken & pork prices!!

Don’t forget about our Beef and Pork bundles, along with our Grill Specials!

 
 