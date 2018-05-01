Senior Citizens Tuesdays

10% Off Any Purchase From the farms to the freezers we’ll cut whatever you want!

FILL YOUR FREEZERS with LOCALLY raised

GRAIN-fed BEEF + PORK! Beef Sides & Qtrs. –

$2.75 includes processing! Whole Hog or Half-

$1.45 includes processing! Call 419-257-3529 for details

All Beef Freezer Bundles

All Pork Freezer Bundles

COMBO Beef & Pork Your CHOICE >>> $199 <<<

Call NOW – 419-257-3529

Sorry, NO Substitutions!

Steak Bundle – Baker’s Dozen (13) 8 oz. NY Strip Steaks – $69

Grill Bundle -6 each: 8 oz NY Strip, Pork Chops,

Ground Beef Patties, Leg Qtrs., Brats – $59

OUR Hand Trimmed Ground Beef > > >$4.79# < < <

USDA Choice Beef Chuck or English Roast – $5.49

Beef Chuck Eye Steaks – $5.39#

Beef Cube Steaks $4.99#

Beef Skirt Steaks – $5.99#



Pork Steaks – $2.79#

Pork Cutlets – 3.99#

OUR Hickory Smoked Bacon – $5.99#

EXTRA MEATY Smoked Ham Hocks – $1.99#

We accept

EBT – Debit – Credit

DEER PROCESSING TAG & DEPOSIT required!

Senior Citizens Tuesdays

10% Off Any Purchase

From the farms to the freezers we’ll cut whatever you want!

FILL YOUR FREEZERS with LOCALLY raised

GRAIN-fed BEEF + PORK!

Beef Sides & Qtrs. –

$2.75 includes processing!

Whole Hog or Half-

$1.45 includes processing!

Call 419-257-3529 for details

All Beef Freezer Bundles

All Pork Freezer Bundles

COMBO Beef & Pork

Your CHOICE >>> $199 <<<

Call NOW – 419-257-3529

Sorry, NO Substitutions!

Steak Bundle – Baker’s Dozen (13) 8 oz. NY Strip Steaks – $69

Grill Bundle -6 each: 8 oz NY Strip, Pork Chops,

Ground Beef Patties, Leg Qtrs., Brats – $59

OUR Hand Trimmed Ground Beef > > >$4.79# < < <

USDA Choice Beef Chuck or English Roast – $5.49

Beef Chuck Eye Steaks – $5.39#

Beef Cube Steaks $4.99#

Beef Skirt Steaks – $5.99#

Pork Steaks – $2.79#

Pork Cutlets – 3.99#

OUR Hickory Smoked Bacon – $5.99#

EXTRA MEATY Smoked Ham Hocks – $1.99#

We accept

EBT – Debit – Credit



DEER PROCESSING

TAG & DEPOSIT required!