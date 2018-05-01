Senior Citizens Tuesdays
10% Off Any Purchase

From the farms to the freezers we’ll cut whatever you want!

FILL YOUR FREEZERS with LOCALLY raised
GRAIN-fed BEEF + PORK!

Beef Sides & Qtrs. –
$2.75 includes processing!

Whole Hog or Half-
$1.45 includes processing!

 

Call 419-257-3529 for details

All Beef Freezer Bundles 
All Pork Freezer Bundles
COMBO Beef & Pork 

Your CHOICE >>> $199 <<<
Call NOW – 419-257-3529 
Sorry, NO Substitutions!
Steak Bundle – Baker’s Dozen (13) 8 oz. NY Strip Steaks – $69
Grill Bundle -6 each: 8 oz NY Strip, Pork Chops,
Ground Beef Patties, Leg Qtrs., Brats – $59

OUR Hand Trimmed Ground Beef > > >$4.79# < < <

USDA Choice Beef Chuck or English Roast – $5.49
Beef Chuck Eye Steaks – $5.39#
Beef Cube Steaks $4.99#
Beef Skirt Steaks – $5.99#

Pork Steaks – $2.79#
Pork Cutlets – 3.99#
OUR Hickory Smoked Bacon – $5.99#
EXTRA MEATY Smoked Ham Hocks – $1.99#

 

We accept 
EBT – Debit – Credit


DEER PROCESSING

TAG & DEPOSIT required!

 

