North Baltimore Custom Cuts

Specials June 15 – 20, 2020

Senior Citizen Tuesday

10% OFF ANY PURCHASE!

From the farms to your freezers we’ll cut whatever you want!

We cut FRESH to YOUR order!

$79

Our “Grill Bundle” is BACK!

6 each:

1/2 lb. NY Strip

4 to 1# Ground Beef Patties

4 oz. Boneless Pork Chops

Regular HUGE Brats

Leg Quarters

USDA Choice…

Ribeyes $15.99

Porterhouse $14.99

N. Y. Strip $14.99

T-Bone $13.99

Top Sirloin $11.99

Chuck Eyes $8.59

Whole Chickens $2.29#

Split Chickens $2.39

Chicken Breasts $3.29

Leg Quarters $1.29

Wing $2.69

OUR AREA’s LARGEST BRATS!!!

Bun Length & BEYOND!

Regular – Cheddar – Pepper Jack – Bahama Mama

$2.00 each

Pork Spare Ribs $3.99

Western Ribs $4.39

Pork Steak $3.79

Pork Chops $3.89

Boneless Chops $4.99

Our Hickory Smoked Bacon $5.99

Bacon Ends & Pieces $2.99

Fresh Side Pork $4.99

Walnut Creek Casing Hot Dogs – $5.99

Walnut Creek Deli Cheeses

Colby – Swiss – Pepper Jack – CoJack

$5.99

Rudy’s Famous Chili Hot Dog Sauce

$4.50

Harlan’s Famous B-B-Q Rub

$7.49

Tasty Taters Chips

Regular & DippersĀ $4.00 per bag

NEW – Tasty Tater Onion Rings $5.00 per bag

We Accept

Credit – Debit – EBT