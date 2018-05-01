We want to thank all of you for your continued support and patience as we try to provide you with the best and safest service possible.

As of April 1, 2020 we will be taking CALL IN meat orders only – for curbside pickup.

Our hours will remain the same:

Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

And Saturday 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM

We apologize for any inconvenience!

North Baltimore Custom Cuts

This week’s SPECIALS:

Specials for the week of March 31 – April 4th

Senior Citizens’ Tuesday

10% OFF on purchases!

From the farms to your freezers we will cut whatever you want!

Daisyfield semi-boneless fully cooked Easter hams

$2.59

Extra meaty smoked ham hocks $1.99

Our Hickory smoked bacon $5.99

Bacon ends and pieces $2.99

Center cut pork chops $2.89

Boneless pork chops $3.99

Pork spare ribs $2.99

1# packs of whole hog sausage $3.29.

Boneless chicken breast $2.89

Steaks

Porterhouse $11.99

Rib-eyes $12.99

T-bones $10.99

Cube steak $4.99

Skirt steak $5.99

Chuck Eye steak $5.59

New York strip steak special

8 ounce

only $6 each

cut fresh to your order

Beef brisket $4.09

OUR chicken salad $5.99 — Sandwich spread $5.49

Deli cheeses

Swiss – Colby – pepper Jack – Co-Jack

$5.49

Keystone canned beef and pork $7.99 .

Chicken $2.89 28 oh zy Cam

Rudy’s famous chili dog sauce $4.50

Tasty Tater Potato Chips

Regular And Dippers

$4

We accept Debit – Credit and EBT