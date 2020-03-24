Cut Through the Crap: CDC Update March 23, 2020

March 23, 2020
This message includes weekly updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated on the COVID-19 Situation Summary as it becomes available.
What’s New –
As of March 23, 2020
In the United States, there have been 33,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands.
People Who Are at Higher Risk for Severe Illness
Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers
Travelers Returning from Cruise Ship and River Cruise Voyages
Retirement Communities and Independent Living
Resources and Guidance
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.