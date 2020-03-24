NBX WaterShedsun
Ol’ Jenny
Oct. 2018 Update
Staff Photo Update March 2020
T and J Jan 2020
January Start with us
Dec. 2019 new logo
Weekly Specials
May 2019
Closed March 2020

Cut Through the Crap: CDC Update March 23, 2020

This message includes weekly updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated on the COVID-19 Situation Summary as it becomes available.
March 23, 2020
This message includes weekly updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated on the COVID-19 Situation Summary as it becomes available.

What’s New –

As of March 23, 2020

In the United States, there have been 33,404 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands.

People Who Are at Higher Risk for Severe Illness
SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2020 

Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers
SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2020 

Children and Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Tips to keep children healthy while school’s out
SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020 

Travelers Returning from Cruise Ship and River Cruise Voyages
SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020 

Retirement Communities and Independent Living
FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2020

 

Resources and Guidance

Communities, Schools, and Businesses

2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov)

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.

 

CDC provides updated U.S. case information online on Mondays through Fridays.

CDC is working across the Department of Health and Human Services and across the U.S. government in the public health response to COVID-19. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
June 2019
Logo Panel April 2017
February 2017
Route Driver PT NB
NBLS Website