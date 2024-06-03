Cyclist Injured On SET at SR 281 Near Rudolph

At 5:20 PM, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigated a serious injury crash on SR-281 at the Slippery Elm Trail in Rudolph, Ohio.

A bicyclist was riding northbound on the trail when he failed to stop as he came to SR-281. As he entered the roadway he was struck by a Chevy SUV traveling east on SR-281.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported by Life Flight to Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.