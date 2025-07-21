Cynthia Kay Bretz, 68, NB



Cynthia Kay Bretz, 68, of North Baltimore, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, July 11, 2025, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.



She was born September 29, 1956, in Findlay, to the late Ralph and Maxine (Lauwers) Bretz. She was married to Bacilio “Jim” Torres, and they later separated. He preceded her in death in 2005 and shared three children.



Cynthia was raised in North Baltimore and lived there for the majority of her life. She worked for many years as a beautician and opened Cindy’s Salon, where she offered her services to the residents of North Baltimore and the surrounding communities.



Cynthia was a hippie at heart, and those who were close to her knew this well. She wore her hair long and was rarely seen without her signature two braids and brightly-colored acrylic nails. Whether she was dancing to music of Bob Segar and Ozzy Osbourne, or tending to her sunflowers, Cynthia found joy in the simple things. She rarely missed an opportunity to take a picture of the sunset, which she would often describe as “far-out, man.” A lover of all things sparkly and groovy, she took pride in her many crafts and decorations, especially her beloved Christmas tree.



Cynthia is survived by her children, Heather (Ryan) Bishop of Cygnet, Joe (Carlie) Torres of McComb, and Reuben Torres of Findlay; grandchildren, Aurelian, Alexandra, James, Sofia, and Layton, who lovingly referred to her as their “Nonnie.” Sisters, Maxine Diane (Frank) Brooks of North Baltimore, Marsha (Carl) Severns of Mendon; and brother, Alphonso (Peggy) Bretz of North Baltimore. Cynthia also leaves to mourn her passing many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sisters, Norma Jean (Doug) Kaufman of North Baltimore and Carolyn S. (Richard) Self of North Baltimore.



Special thanks to Cynthia’s niece, Barbie (CJ) Miller, who was kind enough to take on the role of handling her final affairs.



Cynthia was a member of Basic Truth Church in Cygnet. A celebration of life for family and friends will be at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Basic Truth Church.