North Baltimore, Ohio

D. Gwenn Mauk, 85, of North Baltimore, died at 12:39 p.m., Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. She was born on January 2, 1939, in Geneva, OH to the late Harry Aubrey MacLean and Beatrice (Partee) Hyslop. She married Bruce Mauk on August 14, 1960, and he preceded her in death on October 21, 2020.





Gwenn is survived by her daughter, Brenda Lynne DeVore of North Baltimore; sons: Bradley W. Mauk of Las Vegas, NV and Brian E. (Paula) Mauk of Oregon, OH; brother, William (Deb) Hyslop of The Villas, FL; grandchildren: Katelyn Beatrice DeVore of Findlay, Allison Helen (Dustin) Crawford of Marion, Matthew Amos (Kate Marie) DeVore of Whitehouse, Nicholas Dudley DeVore of Van Buren, and Kyle Franklin Mauk of Las Vegas, NV; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Karen Mauk of Toledo; and her beloved furry great-grand-dogs: Diesel, Axel, Dani, Farley, Azul, Beta and Rocko.



She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachael Elaine Mauk Stimmel.



Gwenn retired from North Baltimore Schools after 31 years, where she was a Teacher, Coach, and Athletic Director. She was a 1960 graduate of Bowling Green State University, where she duel majored in Education as well as Health and Physical Education. Gwenn was a longtime active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 19, 2024, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Father Art Niewiadomski officiating. Burial will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, North Baltimore and/or North Baltimore Schools. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.