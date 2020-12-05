D.S. Brown joins Oh! Fame Program

Findlay, Ohio, December 3, 2020 — The D.S. Brown Company becomes Wood County’s first manufacturer to join the Ohio Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (OH! FAME). OH! FAME, headquartered in Findlay, manages an earn-while-you-learn model to prepare individuals for advanced manufacturing technician positions (www.ohfame.org).

As a sponsoring company in OH! FAME, The D.S. Brown Company plans to hire one (1) new employee to work three (3) days per week at the company’s North Baltimore facility and attend school two (2) days per week at Owens Community College – Findlay Campus. The selected individual will earn a competitive hourly wage as well as have one-half of their college tuition and fees covered by the company. Throughout the two-year program, the selected employee will earn an Associate of Technical Studies in Applied Engineering from Owens Community College and certifications in FANUC Robotics and OSHA-30 Hour.

The D.S. Brown Company joined OH! FAME to be a part of the region’s workforce development effort focused on generating a pipeline of global-best, highly skilled advanced manufacturing technicians. Stefanie Flood, D.S. Brown Human Resources Manager, states: “D.S. Brown is excited to be a part of this program because the healthy balance between hands-on field experience and quality education, combined with the unique focus on student mentorship, will put our OH! FAME candidate on the optimal path for success in their career.”

Eligible OH! FAME applicants must hold a high school diploma on or before June 30, 2021. High school seniors, high school graduates, veterans, career changers, and current manufacturing employees are all encouraged to apply to this selective process. Additional employers looking to sponsor individuals in the 2021 FAME cohort include Molten, Nissin Brake Ohio, Freudenberg-NOK, ZF, and Kalmbach Feeds. Application to OH! FAME begins at www.ohfame.org, with first round applications due January 10, 2021.

Beginning in 2019, the OH! FAME program involves Findlay-Hancock County area manufacturers. OH! FAME is part of a national network of employers and educational partners positively impacting the advanced manufacturing industry. A recent study by Opportunity America highlights remarkable outcomes associated with the FAME model of education, including significantly higher earnings and outstanding on-the-job training.