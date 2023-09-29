D.S. Brown will be holding 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat & Job Fair Spooktacular

Thursday, October 26th D.S. Brown will be holding our 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat & Job Fair Spooktacular. Like last year, this event will be held in the front and side parking lot, and run from 5:30pm-7:00pm. We’ll have a variety of Halloween activities for children including trick or treating through our parking lot, pumpkin painting, games and costume contests, as well as a hot dog stand, and apple cider & hot cocoa bar!

We invite you to bring your kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews out for a fun-filled and festive evening. This event is also open to the North Baltimore community and surrounding areas, so please feel free to invite any friends and family members to join us!