Daily Queen Celebrates “Tom” on Tuesday–July 14

TOM REYNOLDS DAY

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020

12:00 noon – 9:00 pm

at the DAILY QUEEN

130 S. Main St. North Baltimore, OH

Profits and donations from the day will benefit the “Reynolds Raider Biology Scholarship” fund, which awards a Findlay High School student entering college a scholarship to study Biology or a science related major . Tom taught math and science in the Findlay City Schools for 36 years at both Donnell Jr. High School and the High School. He was also the Varsity Golf Coach for over 20 years.

The Daily Queen has been a family owned business for 60 years in the same location in downtown NB. The family annually celebrates Tom’s Birthday by hosting this special day. Tom was the previous owner along with his wife Marjorie who still is involved in the business.

There will be customer appreciation treats and certificates, sandwich combo specials, and an ice cream basket giveaway so please come and support this worthy fundraiser and let the staff of the Daily Queen THANK YOU for your loyal and dedicated patronage for the past 60 years!

The hours of operation on Tuesday will be from 12:00-9:00pm. The address of the Daily Queen is 130 South Main St., North Baltimore.

Be sure to stop by and celebrate Tom Reynolds Day with family and friends at the Daily Queen!