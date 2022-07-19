Daily Queen Family & Staff THANKs YOU!

The family of Tom Reynolds and Daily Queen Staff would like to THANK YOU for sharing in Tom Reynolds Day this past July 14th!

Customers were so gracious with contributions to the Reynolds Raider Scholarship Fund.

It was a FUN day for many but especially for our lucky raffle winners! The Grand Prize of an Ice Cream Basket was awarded to Victor Sapp! Other winners of t-shirts, gift certificates and free quarts were Amy Barnhisel, Jane Shank, Cindy Frankart, and Karen Espen.

Thank you to all of North Baltimore and surrounding communities for supporting our local business of 62 years- The Daily Queen!