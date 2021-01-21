Daisy Perkins: Did you know she was an NBHS Grad?

February 2 will mark the 144th birthday of Daisy D. Perkins (1877-1963). Perkins was the daughter of a runaway slave who settled with his 3 children in North Baltimore. Daisy graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1896. After studying at Findlay College and Wilberforce University she studied law under a White judge in Columbus. She was admitted to the Bar in June 1919 and became the first African American female attorney in the state of Ohio. In 1924 she became the first African American woman to seek election to the Ohio General Assembly.

On January 18, 1928 Daisy Perkins was indicted for perjury and was disbarred in 1929 and sentenced to 20 years in Marysville Prison. The editor of her hometown newspaper, W. Wilkinson, wrote that she was not guilty of any crime and was a victim of “white justice.” Perkins was granted parole in 1932 but refused to leave unless she received a full pardon, which was not granted. She was released from prison in 1937.

The North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society is currently seeking to have Daisy D. Perkins posthumously pardoned by Governor Mike DeWine.

Other related story on TheNBXpress.com: