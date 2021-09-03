Dale E. Sorg, Sr., 79, of North Baltimore, passed away at 12:22 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born on May 8, 1942, in Fremont to the late Wilford, Sr. and Juanita (Levey) Sorg. He married Kathryn (Trumbull) on August 4, 2001, and she survives.







Dale is also survived by his sons: Gerald Sorg, Sr., Fostoria and James (Chris) Sorg, Sr. of Toledo; daughters: Claudia (Jeffry Goris) Sorg of Fostoria and Connie Sorg of Findlay; step-son, George Speck of Fostoria; step-daughter, Mary (John) Clark of North Baltimore; sister, Martha Sartin of Portland, OR; and several grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a son, Dale Sorg, Jr.; brothers: Wilford Sorg, Jr., Ronald Sorg and Dennis Harmon; and a sister, Marilyn Saar.



Dale was a retired mechanic and tow truck driver. He was a member of Victory Chapel Church, Cygnet, and enjoyed helping others with transportation to church and work. He enjoyed puzzle books, fishing, racing, baseball and football.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.