North Baltimore, Ohio

Daniel Stinehart, 57, of North Baltimore, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 22, 1964, in Bowling Green to the late Forrest and Wilma (Morrison) Stinehart.



Dan is survived by his daughter, Emily Stinehart Gerber of Olive Branch, MS; son, Mathew Stinehart of Bowling Green; a grandson, Elijah Gerber; brothers: Roger and Dwight Stinehart; sisters: LaDenna Radabaugh and Marie Sharpe.



He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Robert and Richard Stinehart.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022 in Wood County Memory Gardens. A celebration of life will be held following the graveside service at the Bowling Green City Park – Stone Shelter. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



