North Baltimore, Ohio

Danny E. Caudill, 68, of North Baltimore, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.



Danny was born Jan. 24, 1954, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to the late Marvin Caudill and Rose Ellen Higginbotham. He was loved and raised by Marvin and Mary (Hayman) Caudill. Dan married Sarah (Christensen) on a beautiful fall day, Oct. 14, 2000, and she survives.



Dan is also survived by a daughter, Tiffany (Joe) Lang of Findlay; son, Jacob (Cristina) Christensen of Bowling Green; two grandchildren, Vivian Lang and Oliver Christensen; siblings, Billie Jean (Mike) Hirko, Sharon (Branson “Bud”) Miller, M. Keith (Cherie) Caudill, Tonya Penwell, Tena Keckler, Tammy Beckley, and Jason Beckford; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by a sister, Luana (Clark) Farmer; and brother, Robert Clark.



Dan graduated from Carey High School in 1972 and following school began his career in U.S. Navy. After the Navy, Dan then became a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local 50, until he retired.



Dan was a lifetime member of VFW in Carey, member of North Baltimore and Fostoria Eagles, and a lifetime member of American Legion. He enjoyed spending time with friends in all of these organizations, loved NASCAR, Ohio State football, and Cleveland Browns.



Dan’s celebration of life for family and friends will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio, 45840.



Memorials may be made to Salvation Army, 301 Center Street, Findlay, Ohio, 45840.



