DATES SET FOR  28th ANNUAL GARAGE SALE

The 28th Annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale opens its doors on Thursday, May 26 at 9am and runs thru Saturday , May 28 at 2pm in the Grandstands and Home & Garden Buildings at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green.

Donations of clothing, household items, electronics, furniture, toys, collectibles and other good and useful items for the will be accepted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 23 & 24 and 9 a.m. to noon on May 25 at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Signage will be placed during donation intake directing traffic. All donations to the sale are tax deductible and all donated items are subject to acceptance.



The Sale will be held at the same location May 26 & 27 from 9am – 6pm and May 28 from 9am – 2pm. The sale features a wide variety of merchandise including household items, collectibles, books, crafts, hardware, lawn, garden, furniture and toys and encompasses over 22,000 square feet. Additionally, the sale will feature 25 cent clothing on May 27 and a $3 “Fill-a-Bag” sale on May 28.

Now in its 28th year, the Sale is one of the Wood County Humane Society’s largest fundraisers, raising a record $28,000 in 2021 for the care of animals housed in the Minnebelle Conley Shelter, a no-kill humane shelter owned and operated by the Humane Society on Van Camp Road in Bowling Green.

For more information about the sale or to volunteer to help, please call (419) 669-0701, visit www.facebook.com/groups/wchsgarage sale, or register to volunteer at www.tinyurl.com/wchssale