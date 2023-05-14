DATES SET FOR  29th ANNUAL WOOD COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY BENEFIT GARAGE SALE

The 29th Annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale opens its doors on Thursday, May 25 at 9am and runs thru Saturday , May 27 at 2pm in the Grandstands and Home & Garden Buildings at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green.

Donations of clothing, household items, electronics, furniture, toys, collectibles and other good and useful items for the will be accepted from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 21 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 22 & 23 at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Signage will be placed during donation intake directing traffic. All donations to the sale are tax deductible and all donated items are subject to acceptance.



The Sale will be held at the same location May 25 & 26 from 9am – 6pm and May 27 from 9am – 2pm and features a wide variety of merchandise including household items, collectibles, books, crafts, hardware, lawn, garden, furniture and toys and encompasses over 22,000 square feet. Additionally, the sale will feature 25 cent clothing on May 26 and a $3 “Fill-a-Bag” sale on May 27.

Now in its 29th year, the Sale is one of the Wood County Humane Society’s largest fundraisers, raising a record $35,042 in 2022 which provided for the the care of over 700 animals housed in the Minnebelle Conley Shelter, a no-kill humane shelter owned and operated by the Humane Society on Van Camp Road in Bowling Green.

For more information about the sale or to volunteer to help, please call (419) 669-0701, visit www.facebook.com/groups/wchsgarage sale, or register to volunteer at www.tinyurl.com/wchssale