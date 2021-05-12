DATES SET FOR ANNUAL W.C. HUMANE SOCIETY BENEFIT GARAGE SALE

The Annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage Sale is returning and donation dates have been set. Donations of clothing, household items, electronics, furniture, toys, collectibles and other good and useful items for the will be accepted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 24 & 25 and 9 a.m. to noon on May 26 at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Due to the extensive growth over the past few years, the sale has expanded to include the Grandstands and Home & Garden Buildings. Signage will be placed during donation intake directing traffic. All donations to the sale are tax deductible and all donated items are subject to acceptance.

All public health policies in place by the Ohio Department of Health will be enforced.

The Garage Sale will be held at the same location May 27 & 28 from 9am – 6pm and May 29 from 9am – 2pm. The sale features a wide variety of merchandise under the 13,000 grandstand building at the Wood County Fairgrounds on West Poe Road in Bowling Green. Additionally, the sale will feature 10 cent clothing on May 28 and a $2 “Fill-a-Bag” sale on May 29.