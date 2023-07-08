David Allen Hoffsis, 68, BG, NB ’73



David Allen Hoffsis, 68, of Bowling Green, OH passed away July 5, 2023. He was born March 1, 1955, in Bowling Green to the late George and Gloria (Shafer) Hoffsis. He married Mary Serna on December 10, 1977, and she survives in Bowling Green. From 1980 to 1999, they made their home in Bryan, OH.

Dave began his working career as credit manager at Robinair Division SPX Corporation, Montpelier, OH, where he worked for 17 years. He went on to work at Henry Filters, Bowling Green, as a credit supervisor for 5 years and finished his working career at Dana Incorporated, Maumee, OH, as a Financial Analyst until his retirement in 2018.

He enjoyed watching The History Channel, The Office, The Simpsons, MASH and Jeopardy and working on crossword puzzles from the daily newspapers. At family gatherings he would excel at the game Trivial Pursuit. He was an excellent cook and would always take charge of the daily housekeeping chores, including providing fresh water, food and treats for their miniature schnauzer, Muppet.

Along with his wife of 45 years, Mary, Dave is survived by his son Daniel Hoffsis of Toledo, OH and stepson David Bustamante of Bowling Green, OH, siblings Georgia Roberts of Rossford, OH, Robin Walton of Jerry City, OH, Ivy Hoffsis of Bowling Green, OH and Robert Hoffsis of Bowling Green, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas Hoffsis.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.

Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The American Heart Association.