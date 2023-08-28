David “Dave” Dean Durst, 69, of Cardington, OH, NB ’72

David “Dave” Dean Durst, 69, of Cardington, OH, passed away at home after a short battle with lung cancer on Saturday, August 26th 2023.

Dave was born in Fremont on November 3rd, 1953 to Edwin and Pauline (Zerman) Durst. His parents are deceased.

Dave was a member of the Class of 1972 at North Baltimore High School. Dave enjoyed playing football in high school and working at Husing and Son Meat Market where he worked at during high school and after graduation.

During his career he was a truck driver for Signal Delivery and a car hauler for Cassens and Allied. During layoffs he and his wife, Cindy “Boo”, would drive cross country to California and back for Forward Air. Dave retired as a truck driver/car hauler after 35 years. He estimated that he drove over 7 million miles during his career. After retiring from truck driving, Dave worked for Gilead Township in Morrow County for 12 years.

Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was a humble and kind man with a sweet soul and a huge heart and did whatever he could for family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. He always enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. In addition to good times with family and friends, he loved to go out ‘cruising’ the country roads and sitting on the front porch, especially in the mornings drinking coffee.

Dave is survived by:His children, Amanda (Aaron Solomon) Barrick of Tiffin; Joshua (Jenn Bishoff) Ranker of Marblehead; Abby Skaggs of Bucyrus; and Rocky (Jessica Garrard) Ranker of Port Clinton. His Grandchildren, Samantha, Riley; Landon, Taylor; Kiara, Gayla, Kaden; Zach, Makenna, Seth; Taytum.And his Great Grandchild, Eleanor.

Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucinda Cindy “Boo”, along with his 3 brothers: Kenny, Eddie, and Charles Durst.

Dave had requested prior to his passing that his obituary include a special thank you to Ohio Health Hospice – especially Dawn, Susan DeChellis, Matthew Griffith, Lea Maceyko, Laura Swihart, and Karen Linder.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde, Ohio. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 10:30 am. Burial will be in McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Prader-Willi Syndrome by going to www.PWSAUSA.org. Please use the following email address as the Tribute Donation Email address when making a donation so the family is notified: [email protected] Dave’s granddaughter, Samantha Barrick, has been diagnosed with Prader-Willi Syndrome.