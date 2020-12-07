David “Dean” Simon, 84

David “Dean” Simon, age 84, passed away at 12:19 a.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 19, 1936, in North Baltimore, to the late Otterbein and Evelyn (Kistler) Simon. He married Ruth Echelbarger on June 19, 1955, and she survies.





Dean is also survived by his son, David (Shelly) Simon of North Baltimore; Judy Simon of North Baltimore and Jane (Terry) Shank of North Baltimore; sister, Joan White of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Evan (Brookelynn) Shank, Hannah Shank, Drew (Sarah) Simon, Tyler Simon and Eli Simon; great-grandchildren: Braxton and Ryker Simon, Aaliyah Shank. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Keith and Clarence Simon.



Dean was a retired Dairy Farmer, and also retired from Best Buy where he worked in the Maintenance Department until the age of 75. He was a lifelong member of the Bairdstown United Methodist Church. He was a social member of the North Baltimore American Legion Post 539, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633 in North Baltimore. Dean was an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. He loved attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Duane Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Due to COVID 19, the family will be practicing social distancing and requests all guests to please wear a mask or face covering while in attendance to all services.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Bairdstown United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.